Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer plan remains unchanged after Chelsea canteen interaction

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer is on the right track to recovery from a persistent groin injury, and nothing has changed about his estimated return in November.

Earlier this month, Maresca announced that Palmer's recovery period was extended by another six weeks after Chelsea held a meeting to discuss the midfielder's recurring groin issue.

It has been two weeks since then, and while the absence of their primary creator has clearly reduced Chelsea's firepower, they have coped relatively well during this period.

According to the Italian head coach, nothing has changed regarding Palmer's situation.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

"I just met him in the canteen for breakfast, and I told him, I will say that in one week you are back," Maresca said in his press conference on Friday.

"He was laughing. Now with Cole, exactly the same plan. Wait, and hopefully he can be back soon."

Palmer is clearly itching to be back on the pitch, too, as a few days ago, he expressed it on social media after receiving a gift for reaching 100 appearances for Chelsea.

"100 and more to come," the England international wrote on an Instagram story.

"Can't wait to be back, man."

Instagram / Cole Palmer

Palmer last featured for Chelsea in the defeat to Manchester United in early September.

He stayed on the pitch for just 20 minutes before being taken off due to the groin issue.

Prior to that, he had only made three appearances for the club since the start of the season, since the problem started during the two-week pre-season period after Chelsea's Club World Cup-winning campaign.

The 23-year-old provided the most goals and assists for Chelsea last term, so it is difficult to overstate how important he is to Maresca's plans.