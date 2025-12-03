Enzo Maresca confirms Dario Essugo potential return date after fresh Chelsea blow

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Dario Essugo suffered a setback, ruling him out of the next three Premier League games amid Moises Caicedo's suspension.

Caicedo is serving a three-match Premier League suspension for his red card in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

While Maresca still has Andrey Santos to fill in the void left by the Ecuador international, it would have been good to have another option like Essugo during this period.

Essugo returned to the training pitch last week ahead of the Arsenal game, having spent the last few months recovering from a thigh injury during international duty with Portugal Under-21s in September.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old suffered an injury setback on Monday and will not be able to take Caicedo's place on the pitch during his suspension.

"For sure, he is not available for the next three (Premier League) games," the Italian said about Essugo in Tuesday's press conference.

"I don’t think (it is serious). We need to check him, as it happened yesterday. Unfortunately, it was just yesterday so I don’t know."

Essugo is not in Chelsea's Champions League squad this season, having been replaced by on-loan midfielder Facundo Buonanotte in September.

This means he will be out for the next four games against Leeds United (A), Bournemouth (A), Atalanta (A), and Everton (H).

IMAGO / Sportimage

On a more positive note, Caicedo will be available for Chelsea's Champions League visit to Atalanta next week, and Maresca believes the suspension provides the midfielder the opportunity to rest.

"This break will give him a little bit more rest because he is playing every game, also with the international team," the Chelsea head coach said about Caicedo's suspension.

"That is the positive part.

"Next Tuesday, he will be available to play Atalanta, so one game in one week, but it’s a chance for him to recover energy and to recover from his knee problem."