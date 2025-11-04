Enzo Maresca confirms fresh Chelsea absence for Champions League clash vs Qarabag

Enzo Maresca has provided the Chelsea team news and injury updates ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Qarabag.

Chelsea should be full of confidence heading into this game, with five wins in their last six games across all competitions.

Maresca's side sit 11th in the Champions League's league phase table with six points, so not quite in the automatic qualification zone for the play-offs yet.

A win in Baku could help achieve that, but Maresca admitted that he is expecting a tough fight against the hosts.

"They are a good team," Maresca said in Tuesday's press conference when speaking about Qarabag.

"They beat Benfica and Copenhagen. They were beating Bilbao and lost in the end.

"It will be a tough game for sure for different reasons."

Qarabag are only behind Chelsea in the table on goal difference at 13th, so as Maresca pointed out, they are capable of beating teams who were favourites on paper.

While Maresca is expected to rotate his team for this game, Chelsea will still have the majority of their key players to rely on if and when needed.

Pedro Neto, who was replaced by Estevao in the last five minutes of the win at Tottenham Hotspur, is the only fresh injury for Chelsea, and it is a minor one.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Not a problem, just a small issue," the Italian said about the Portugal international's absence from training on Tuesday morning.

"We will try to protect him. He is not involved in tomorrow's game.

"No (one else is left behind), just Pedro Neto, who is not available for tomorrow."

Obviously, aside from Pedro Neto, Chelsea still have four other players nursing injuries: Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Benoit Badiashile, and Dario Essugo, who will not be involved, too.