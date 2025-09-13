Enzo Maresca has revealed Alejandro Garnacho's chances of making his Chelsea debut against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old completed a summer transfer worth £40m plus a sell-on fee from Manchester United, penning a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2032.

"It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club," reacted Garnacho following his arrival. "I can’t wait to get started. I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world! It’s amazing to be here."

Following the recent international break, it has given time for Garnacho to settle into his new surroundings at Chelsea's Cobham training ground, with the Argentine training with his teammates who weren't called up for international duty.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Maresca has been able to keep a close eye on the attacker, who will be pushing to be involved as soon as possible, particularly with crucial matches against Bayern Munich and Manchester United, his former side, coming up.

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League visit to Brentford on Saturday, Maresca was asked on Garnacho's start to life with the Blues. The Chelsea head coach responded: "He's working well."

When Garnacho will make his debut for Chelsea remains unclear. Maresca dropped a hint that he may not feature against Brentford due to arriving at the club not fully fit and admitting he is hopeful of offering Garnacho minutes 'hopefully soon'.

"For sure he needs to work because he arrived here probably not 100 per cent fit," added Maresca on Friday. "So he needs to work. He's working well and we'll see. But hopefully soon we can give him minutes."

Never say never, but it is unlikely Garnacho will make his anticipated Chelsea debut given Maresca's comments. With games coming thick and fast, and Maresca's policy of managing the squad's minutes and workload, there will be plenty of opportunities for the new signing to slot into the side soon.