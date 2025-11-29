Enzo Maresca delivers Arsenal & Mikel Arteta verdict as Chelsea warned over key threats

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has lauded Arsenal's defensive and attacking threats under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal head to Stamford Bridge looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Arteta's side have lost just one game so far in the league this season, and Chelsea will be desperate to end their dismal record against the Gunners - winning just one of their last 11 league games against Arsenal (D3 L7).

But Chelsea head into Sunday's London derby following an outstanding 3-0 victory over Spanish giants Barcelona, who were left stunned by the Blues' performance.

Attention has quickly turned back to domestic action for Chelsea, with Maresca identifying Arsenal's strengths and making his Blues side well aware of what is required should they want to claim another huge victory.

"For sure they defend fantastically," previewed the Chelsea head coach. "Any teams against them, they struggle to score goals, not only to score goals, but even to create chances. So it's a team that they defend very well.

Arsenal's objective this season is clear: To win the Premier League. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

"Then they have weapons when they attack. So I think it's, as you said, in this moment they are top in the Champions League, they are top in the Premier League. And we're going to try our best to win the game."

Maresca added: "We try to defend in the best way we can. I think Arsenal is not just against one team or two teams. Arsenal, they score goals in set-pieces against any team. The last game against Bayern Munich, they scored the first one from a corner.

"It's not just that they score goals against. They score goals against any team. They have a system in place that works very well and we're going to try to do our best to defend in the best way."

Chelsea will have home advantage for Sunday's meeting, which hands the Stamford Bridge crowd a chance to play a vital part once again to be the 12th man.

Noni Madueke will return to face his former club Chelsea for the first time since leaving to join Arsenal in the summer. | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

After the special atmosphere in midweek against Barcelona, Maresca has called on his supporters to emulate Tuesday's support for Arsenal's visit.

"Absolutely, yes," responded Maresca, when asked whether Chelsea can use the crowd to their advantage.

"We need that environment, we need the fans in the way they were. And it's always nice to share that kind of moment at the end of the game with everyone."