Enzo Maresca delivers Cole Palmer injury update as groin surgery verdict offered

Enzo Maresca has confirmed the status of Cole Palmer's availability for Chelsea against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

The 23-year-old was forced off after 20 minutes during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Old Trafford.

Palmer was seen holding his groin, which has already ruled him out for several weeks this season, and Maresca subsequently took the attacker off after not wanting to take any risks.

“He was not 100 per cent," Maresca told BBC Sport after Chelsea's defeat. "It was a fantastic effort for the club, for his team-mates, for the team. Unfortunately he was not 100 per cent.”

He added: “It's (been) a problem for a long time for him, his groin. He wanted to play this game, so the effort is huge but after 20 minutes, he decided it was too much.”

IMAGO / News Images

With Chelsea now facing Lincoln in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, it offers Maresca a chance to rotate his squad, including for the England international.

Maresca offered an update on the status of Palmer, who is being assessed and therefore a doubt for the cup tie.

"Cole is probably the only one that we need to assess a little bit," said Maresca. "The rest are okay, just to recover from the last week."

He added: "He did already a huge effort to try to play the game. He wants to be there to help his teammates in that kind of game.

"It was painful (for him) so we decided to change. It's more day by day, week by week, game by game, to see how he is."

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Maresca was quizzed over whether surgery could be an option for Palmer, however the Chelsea head coach was quick to shut down any possibility and confirmed the medical team have made no such suggestions.

"The medical staff didn't mention to me about surgery until today," continued the 45-year-old. "I don't know if it will be in the next weeks, but I don't think so to be honest."

Maresca confirmed several academy players are set to be involved against Lincoln, while Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia remain out but are nearing a return from injury.