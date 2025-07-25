Enzo Maresca discovers Chelsea fate as owners set objectives for 2025/26 season

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has learned what the club's expectations are for the 2025/26 campaign.

Maresca concluded his first year in charge of Chelsea with an emphatic Club World Cup triumph, to add to their Conference League silverware and securing Champions League qualification via the Premier League.

It was a risk for the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership to bring Maresca, who had just one year of managerial experience under his belt, in from Leicester City to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

"We couldn't have wished for a better outcome for our boys, who have done such good work and trained so hard, and really came together under Enzo's leadership and direction," co-owner Todd Boehly told talkSPORT after Chelsea's victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

"No one gave us a chance to beat PSG. The boys thrived and grew on that. Watching them come together has been very special.

Co-owners Boehly (left) and Mark Walter (right) in attendance at the 2025 Club World Cup final. | IMAGO / Sportimage

"(The) form that you have seen is everything we hoped when we were putting this together with Laurence and Paul. Behdad and I couldn't be more grateful for the success that they've had and for all Chelsea fans everywhere who are so thrilled. Thank you for sticking with us. We're really excited about what the future holds."

Chelsea's decision paid off, and the club's trajectory is heading in only one direction - upwards.

It's been a busy summer for Chelsea already to refine the squad for 2025-26. Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Dario Essugo have all arrived at Stamford Bridge, while highly-rated Estevao Willian will also be part of the team next term.

Expectations for next season have increased and Chelsea are now one to watch as they look to increase the pressure on the leading pack in the Premier League.

As the work continues behind the scenes in west London, Maresca has started to discover what the hierarchy's aims are next season, which has been revealed by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

Maresca exceeded expectations in his first year at Stamford Bridge, and he will be looking to do even better next season. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite winning the Club World Cup, Chelsea's initial expectations for Maresca and his side are to finish in the top four and clinch Champions League qualification for two straight seasons, to solidify the progress being made under the 45-year-old.

It's suggested Maresca won't be under immediate pressure to deliver the Premier League title, with those inside the club recognising there is still work to do to catch and overtake their rivals.

It was a season to remember for Maresca, who expressed his joy in a short message as the Blues signed off for a short holiday before returning to their Cobham training base at the beginning of August.

"What a way to finish the 24/25 season, has been a very long journey," Maresca wrote on Instagram.

"We did it - and we did it in our way once again. Thanks to the players for the fantastic effort. Thanks to all our fans around the world. Thanks to my family and friends for being in my corner."