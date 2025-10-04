Enzo Maresca expresses concerns over Chelsea's defensive line ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admitted that not having a consistent defensive line has been problematic, but he still trusts the remaining available centre-back options.

Levi Colwill's cruciate ligament injury in pre-season has been a massive blow to Chelsea, but at that point, Maresca still had plenty of centre-backs to choose from.

Then Wesley Fofana has to be sidelined after suffering a concussion against Lincoln City, as well as Tosin Adarabioyo, who is nursing a calf injury.

In addition to Trevoh Chalobah's suspension, Maresca's only obvious centre-back options for Saturday's match against Liverpool are Benoit Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, and Jorrel Hato.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Maresca argued that it is not just having limited options that hurts the team, but also the lack of continuity in terms of partnership.

"It’s difficult but we trust everyone we have here," the Italian said in Friday's press conference when speaking about his limited center-back options.

"If you can go with the same two, or change one after four or five games, it’s much better. The more you play together, the better the relationship gets.

"Sometimes you don’t even need to speak on the pitch, they can understand each other immediately.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"When you continue to change, it’s more difficult, but it’s more difficult against everyone, not just Liverpool.

"After the red card (against Brighton), we played with Hato and Josh. Both are top defenders and will do a fantastic job for this club."

Fortunately for Chelsea, Moises Caicedo, who usually plays as a number six, has performed incredibly well to help protect the backline.

The Ecuador international has made more tackles (24) and interceptions (17) than any other player in the Premier League this season.