Enzo Maresca's favourite academy star set to sign new Chelsea contract next week

Chelsea are set to tie down teenager Reggie Walsh, who has earned admiration from Enzo Maresca, with his first professional contract soon, according to reports.

Walsh will turn 17 on Monday, October 20, after which he will be legally allowed to sign a professional contract with Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are keen to formalise the pre-agreed deal, with Walsh expected to put pen to paper next week.

This is hardly a surprise, given that head coach Maresca himself has already expressed his admiration for Walsh.

"I like all the academy guys, but Reggie is the one I like more than the rest," the Italian said about the young midfielder last month.

"I like Reggie because he is doing things that I’m demanding to the other players, but he is doing those things without me asking him to do that.

“I don’t need to ask him to do something. What he’s doing is already what I want from that player.”

Maresca also gave Walsh his senior Chelsea debut last season in the UEFA Conference League semifinal match against Djurgarden as a substitute in May.

Walsh then made his first start for Chelsea a week later in the second leg of the tie, making him the youngest ever Chelsea starter in a European competition.

The England Under-18 star has not had much first-team opportunity this season, with his only involvement being a brief cameo in the Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City.

That said, at his age and considering Maresca's admiration for him, he will certainly get more chances in the future.

Walsh is predominantly a number 10, who is capable of playing as a centre midfielder, so whenever Maresca decides to rest Cole Palmer or Enzo Fernandez, the teenager will hopefully get his chances.