Enzo Maresca's future confirmed as Chelsea hierarchy makes Champions League decision
Enzo Maresca's position as Chelsea head coach has been confirmed by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership.
With his debut season at Stamford Bridge coming to an end, which sees Chelsea in the Conference League final and Champions League qualification in their own hands, the 2024/25 campaign will go down as a success if the Blues can achieve both of their objectives.
But with three games to go, the pressure is on for Chelsea to deliver when it matters most. They are likely to need six points from six to secure a top five finish in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Real Betis await on May 28 in Wroclaw, Poland in the Conference League final as the Blues look to claim silverware.
The Chelsea hierarchy will be hoping to come through the final three games of the season unscathed to lift the mood in and around the club. But regardless of the outcome come the end of May, Maresca's future has been confirmed ahead of the Club World Cup and the 2025/26 season.
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reports the 45-year-old will remain as the club's head coach irrespective of whether or not they qualify for next season's Champions League.
As expected, should Maresca achieve both silverware and a return to the Champions League, it will be viewed as a success. However, if he doesn't qualify Chelsea for Europe's elite club competition, it 'would be viewed internally as a disappointment rather than any sort of crisis demanding radical change.'
It's suggested a review of the season will take place at some stage, but 'a full assessment of Maresca's performance is not anticipated to take place until the end of next season unless the club are forced to change that plan by unforeseen circumstances or results.'
Maresca's position is safe for now and he has the backing of both sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.
Matt Law adds 'the internal view is that Chelsea have progressed under him regardless of their final league position and whether or not they win a trophy.'
With the Italian offered the backing by the hierarchy, it's now over to him, the staff and his squad to get over the line and deliver victories against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Real Betis to end the campaign on a real high heading into next month's Club World Cup.