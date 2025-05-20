Enzo Maresca handed triple striker selection dilemma vs Nottingham Forest after confirming double blow
Enzo Maresca has confirmed whether or not Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu will be available for Chelsea's trip to Nottingham Forest.
The final game of the 2024/25 Premier League awaits Chelsea at the City Ground, with their Champions League in their own hands and to be decided on Sunday.
It is a season defining week for Maresca's side, with the Conference League final against Real Betis to follow next week after facing Nottingham Forest.
Maresca will have several selection decisions to make over the course of the two games, particularly in attack and who will lead the Chelsea line.
Nicolas Jackson remains suspended after his red card against Newcastle United. Youngster Tyrique George was given the nod in the 1-0 win against Man United.
"Very good," said Maresca on George's performance. "Very good. Brave. He was a threat in behind. Not easy for him because on the other side you have Maguire, you have Lindelof, you have Shaw. He was fighting against important defenders. But again, we tried to find a solution with a player from the academy. Overall I think also he had the penalty moment, so he works quite good."
Chelsea have been without Guiu and Nkunku due to injuries, however the pair have returned to training with the group. Maresca had hoped they would return before the end of the season.
But Chelsea's final day fixture against Forest looks to have come too soon for both Guiu and Nkunku. During his pre-match press conference to preview the Conference League final next week, Maresca said: "At the moment Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku, they start to take part of our session, but they are both still not 100 per cent."
With Jackson, Guiu and Nkunku all unavailable, Maresca will be left with a decision to make to ensure his Chelsea side clinch Champions League qualification. The pressure is on and the Blues will have to find a way to get over the line without a recognised senior striker.