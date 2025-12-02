Enzo Maresca was full of praise for Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who he said has improved in terms of build-up to complement his already "good" shot-stopping.

There is a lot of room for improvement at Chelsea this season, but goalkeeping has surprisingly been among the least of their worries.

Chelsea rank the top three in the Premier League in defence and clean sheets so far.

However, it has not looked as rosy earlier this season.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher previously criticised Chelsea's goalkeeper and centre-back depth after their defeat to Manchester United in September.

Maresca stuck to his guns, and it has paid off quite well. His confidence might have stemmed from noticeable improvement in playing with the ball.

"I think Robert, in terms of saving, he has always been good since I joined the club," Maresca said in Tuesday's press conference.

"In terms of build-up, he struggled a little bit.

"But I said since day one, our build-up depends a little bit on how the other team press, so sometimes we go long, sometimes we go short.

"I think Robert's game against Arsenal has been one of his best games also in build-up because we played also some goal kicks short when we arrived in the other box."

Maresca pointed out how Sanchez played "four or five balls" between the lines, including the ones to Estevao and Malo Gusto at the weekend.

He also gave Sanchez some of the credit for Chelsea's second goal against Burnley, since the build-up to it started from the Spaniard.

"So he's improving, especially in the build-up," Maresca added.

In terms of passing success rate, there is not much difference between last season and this season for Sanchez.

He has been able to avoid making costly mistakes under pressure, however.

The former Brighton goalkeeper made 10 errors leading to opposition shots in the Premier League last season, the highest at Chelsea, and twice as many as the next highest, Malo Gusto (five).

This season, he has not made a single error leading to shots.