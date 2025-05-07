Enzo Maresca hints possible Chelsea injury return vs Djurgarden after positive update
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been enjoying his selection choices in recent weeks after welcoming back several players from injury.
The 45-year-old has managed club captain Reece James back into the Chelsea side, as well as Romeo Lavia, who has made an impactful return in the midfield for the Blues.
"We said many times that with all the players fit, Romeo, Reece, Wes (Fofana), (Nicolas) Jackson, for sure the team is a better team," Maresca said. "Unfortunately some of them have been injured for a long time but hopefully we can keep them fit until the end."
One player who is yet to return is forward Marc Guiu, who has been sidelined since the beginning of February with a hamstring injury. A disappointing blow for the Spaniard after his six goals in as many appearances in the Conference League this season.
It has seen Guiu miss the last five Conference League matches, but there is a slim chance he could return to the squad for the second leg of the semi-final tie against Djurgarden on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.
In positive news, the 19-year-old is getting closer and closer to returning, Maresca confirmed on Wednesday ahead of the European affair.
"No, we don't have any injuries," the Blues head coach began, "and Marc Guiu could be involved already in tomorrow's squad. Not sure yet."
Maresca added: "Probably for him it's better to have some more days in terms of training session but he's very close to be back with us."
With fellow attacker Christopher Nkunku sidelined, it could see Tyrique George continue leading the line. Nicolas Jackson came off the bench to score a brace in the first leg in Sweden last week and Maresca will have one eye on Sunday's big league clash away to Newcastle United.