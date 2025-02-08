Enzo Maresca's honest admission over new January signing highlights major Chelsea issue
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made an honest admission over January signing Mathis Amougou, revealing that the 19-year-old is unlikely to play much this season.
The young French midfielder arrived on Deadline Day, signing for the Blues from AS Saint-Ettiene as BlueCo eyed a move Amougou, who is likely to spend next season on loan at Strasbourg.
With Romeo Lavia struggling with injuries this season and the likes of Cesare Casadei and Renato Veiga making January exits, a midfielder was needed to bolster Maresca's squad this winter.
Lesley Ugochukwu and Andrey Santos remained on loan at Southampton and Strasbourg despite reports that the Blues could look to recall a midfielder as cover.
Instead, Chelsea accelerated a move for Amougou, who had been linked with joining either the Blues or Strasbourg in the summer.
However, Maresca has now made an honest verdict about the 19-year-old, suggesting that he may not get much game time between now and the end of the season.
"We didn’t sign him thinking he’s going to play an important part with us (this season),” Maresca admitted. “The reason why is because of the age and we need the process.
“The reason we signed him is because we think he’s a good player and in some moment after a while, we think he can help us."
Maresca continue to compare Amougou to the younger profiles in his Chelsea sqaud, who have all struggled for game time this season.
The head coach continued: “Mathis is the same age as Josh [Acheampong], Tyrique [George], Marc Guiu, born 2006. He’s just 19 and at that age if they’re here it’s because we think they’re good but they could be better.
“With Mathis, it’s more or less the same. We saw he could be a good player but he needs to arrive here, adapt, progress.”
This admission could see further pressure on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, who are the Blues' first choice midfielders alongside Cole Palmer in a more attacking position.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could see an increase in game time after struggling to break into the side during the early parts of his Chelsea career, with it remaining unclear as to whether Amougou will be a key part of Maresca's Conference League sides after being registered for the competition.