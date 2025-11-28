Enzo Maresca has confirmed Cole Palmer is ready to play in Chelsea's Premier League clash with Arsenal, and it has brightened the mood in the team.

It has been over two months since Palmer made his last appearance for Chelsea, and the ace midfielder is finally about to make his comeback.

The 23-year-old struggled with a persistent issue before having to extend his absence after fracturing his toe in an accident at home.

Chelsea prepared a custom boot for his injured left foot, which has apparently accelerated his recovery, and he is expected to wear it in the next few games.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"He is available for both," Maresca said on Friday when asked if Palmer is ready to play and start against Arsenal.

"Everyone is happy. The teammates are happy, we are all happy.

"The most important thing is that Cole is happy; he needs to play games."

On how big an impact Cole's return will have on the team, he added: "A lot. As you said, he's probably our best player.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We are happy he is back. We need to give him time to make sure he's 100 per cent fit.

"He has done fantastic in the past and there is no doubt he will do fantastic in the future."

Palmer has only featured four times for Chelsea this season due to his injury, but still managed to score twice despite the limited game time.

In his absence, Maresca has used different alternative options, such as deploying Joao Pedro as a second striker and using Enzo Fernandez as a number 10, like in the win against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Ideally, Chelsea would want to ease Palmer back into the team, but with such an important match against Arsenal at the weekend, it would not be a surprise if he makes the starting line-up to provide the creative sparks in the team.