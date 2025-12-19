Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has responded to rumours that he could move to Manchester City if Pep Guardiola decides to leave after this season.

Earlier reports claim that Manchester City have added Maresca to their shortlist of potential candidates to replace Pep Guardiola if the latter were to leave the club in the summer.

Maresca's past at Manchester City, both as the head coach of their Under-21s side and Guardiola's assistant, arguably make him an ideal candidate.

The Chelsea head coach's recent cryptic comment about going through "the worst 48 hours" of his stint at the club also raised questions about his relationship with the Blues hierarchy.

Maresca, however, was adamant that he remains fully committed to Chelsea.

"t doesn't affect me at all," the Italian said on Friday when asked whether the Manchester City speculations are a distraction.

"I know that it is 100 per cent speculation, and in this moment, there is no time for these things.

"I have a contract here until 2029, and my focus is about this club. I'm very proud to be here.

"It's speculation. One week ago, it was the same with Juventus, so I don't pay attention."

Maresca further insisted that his focus is fully on the preparation for the trip to Newcastle United amid the rumours.

He even guaranteed that he would stay at Chelsea next season.

"Absolutely, yes," he promised when asked whether he'd still be Chelsea's head coach next term.

"I have a contract until 2029. It's speculation, 100 per cent. I don't have nothing to add. I don't pay attention."

As Maresca pointed out, he is under contract at Chelsea until 2029, with the club also having the option to extend the deal by another 12 months.

It would not have been a surprise if Manchester City see Maresca as a candidate, given the time he spent there, but ultimately, it would be Chelsea's decision whether they want to keep the head coach or not.