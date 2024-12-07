"No doubt" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca weighs in on Caicedo, Rice & Rodri debate
Enzo Maresca has delivered his verdict on Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, comparing him with Man City's Rodri and Arsenal's Declan Rice as he ranked the trio.
Caicedo has been in fine form to start the season, putting in consistent performances at the heart of Chelsea's midfield.
The Ecuador international has been under a lens since his arrival from Brighton last season, with Chelsea paying a British record transfer fee to see him make the switch to Stamford Bridge.
After an inconsistent season under Mauricio Pochettino, where Caicedo was often left isolated in the middle of the park, Maresca has managed to get the best out of the 23-year-old.
A new role in recent games has seen Caicedo utilised as an inverted full-back, allowing both Romeo Lavia and Enzo Maresca to play alongside Cole Palmer in midfield.
Speaking about Caicedo in Chelsea's pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Maresca discussed the role and went on to compare the midfielder to two of the best in the Premier League.
He said: "Probably Moi as a full-back inside was in our minds from day one but because of the Romeo injury and Enzo moment (out of form), we decided to use him as a holding midfielder.
"For sure in the future we can use him as a full-back. We will see him again there. On the ball, we have Moi inside next to Romeo and Enzo. We are quite good. Enzo is giving us balance so for sure it's an option."
When asked if Caicedo is on the level of some of the Premier League's best midfielders, Maresca heaped praise upon his star.
"He is for sure now at that level," he said. "No doubt. Unfortunately, Rodri is injured but Declan is playing. But I think Moises can sit at that table with that kind of midfielder."
Caicedo is already one of the frontrunners for Chelsea's Player of the Season, and if he can keep up his form he will provide competition to last year's winner Palmer.
Chelsea face Spurs on Sunday, with Caicedo set to be an important figure if the Blues are to come away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a positive result and extend their lead in the race for the top four this season.