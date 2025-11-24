'A factor' - Enzo Maresca names potential Barcelona weakness Chelsea could exploit

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said his team could potentially exploit Barcelona's high defensive line, but highlighted the importance of balance ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Barcelona have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions and had to rely on their attackers to outscore opponents to win seven of these.

While Chelsea have not exactly been consistent defensively, they have stopped opponents from scoring in five of their last 11 games.

Maresca agreed that he has looked into ways to exploit possible holes in Barcelona's backline, although he understood that his players must remain wary of the firepower Hansi Flick has at his disposal.

IMAGO / Sergio Ros

"Their (high defensive) line is a factor, for sure," the Italian said in Monday's press conference when speaking about Barcelona's potential weaknesses.

"But I think we also need to pay attention off the ball, because they are a team that always create chances and score goals.

"So we need a right balance between attacking and defending."

One of the reasons Chelsea remain outside of the top eight of the Champions League table is their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Bayern in their return match to the competition in September.

Bayern dominated that game, having more of the ball and creating more chances. They simply performed better.

IMAGO / MIS

This is another test for the Club World Cup champions against another European powerhouse, and Maresca insisted his side are no longer the same team that lost to Bayern.

"Personally, we are a better team compared to the day we played Bayern away," Maresca explained.

"But every game is different. Barcelona use different weapons to attack and defend, so it will be a completely different game.

"For me, the team is getting better day after day."