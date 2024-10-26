Enzo Maresca on 'unlucky' Newcastle, Chelsea midfield selection, Nkunku & Jackson winger verdict
Enzo Maresca has offered an insight into his tactical approach for his Chelsea side.
The Blues boss has been previewing their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
He has become a popular figure amongst the board, players and fans for his approach, which includes his honest communication style with the squad so they aren’t left in the unknown regarding his decisions or ideas.
Maresca will be keen to get back to winning ways in the league after two consecutive games without victory (one draw, one defeat).
It’s the first of a double header in four days between Chelsea and Newcastle. The second fixture will take place at St James Park next Wednesday for the Carabao Cup third round tie.
Media duties have now been completed for Sunday’s league affair. Speaking with the club’s in-house media team, Maresca discussed the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, while delivering his verdict on whether Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo can all play in the same team.
On being a good communicator
"It's very important. It's part of our job (being a good communicator). Especially at half-time when we have 10-15 minutes to adjust things. We need to use the right words because the time is short. In terms of motivation, this kind of thing, I just try to do everything to help."
On Cole Palmer
"First of all, we use that weapon from the opposite team - if they want to man mark Cole we find a different solution. Also I think it's the next step forward for Cole to play in this situation. He has to learn. Sometimes you see he gets a little frustrated. It's not easy to have 90 minutes being marked man to man. All of those kind of players, they are used to being marked man to man."
On if Chelsea could see an Caicedo-Enzo-Lavia midfield
"For sure. It can happen, no doubt. I think the first game against City we played with all of them. The main thing is that everything we do is to have defensive balance. Sometimes the decision we take is because we think about defensive and offensive balance."
On defensive duties for attackers
"It's a matter of balance for sure. If you use for instance Cole, we get around him with more physical players. We know especially the Premier League is tough and you need to be defensively strong. Perhaps against Liverpool with Lavia and Caicedo, Enzo was on the bench. That doesn't mean he will always be on the bench. It's just a matter of the right balance."
On what he says to the players at half-time during matches
"We try to adjust at half-time. When you are with the same players and team for two or three years, you can adjust things after 10 minutes within the first half. When it's a new process it's very difficult so you need half-time to adjust the things you have seen are not working well. This is what we try to do at half-time."
On whether the players can coach themselves on the pitch because they understand the tactics
"Yes, absolutely. I can see not only on the pitch but also when we have meetings with video clips. Players start to recognise solutions for themselves. For me as a manager this is one of the best moments because you can see they are learning. They are very grateful for that."
On the performance vs Liverpool, getting into rhythm and knowing his starting XI
"As I said, the Liverpool game was very good on and off the ball, in the way we want to be. We have many things we can do better. In that game, we could attack better in the last third. We defended very well. Going to Anfield and thinking you won't concede chances or transitions is impossible. It's not real, it's more Playstation. We knew that. The guys were brave, try to press man to man. The game was very good."
On Nicolas Jackson
"Nico is... we know very well. He's very important for us. On the ball, he's working fantastic, scoring, assisting, linking with team-mates. Off the ball, he's working hard, pressing in the way we want to press. He's doing fantastic with us. Christo is also there. He's going to help us. The season is very long, we have so many games. Sometimes the game plan can be different, more for Christo than Nico. We also have young talent like Marc Guiu. We can choose."
On Christopher Nkunku playing on the left wing vs Liverpool and whether Nicolas Jackson can play in the wide areas
"I don't see Nico in the wide areas. Can happen but I don't see him there. The reason why Christo, because we wanted two very attacking players in that moment so we decided for Christo wide. We could have put Cole wide and Christo inside, but we did the opposite for that moment."
On Newcastle United
"Exactly (perform better under pressure), especially that kind of team. It's very clear they are physically strong, very good. They have been a bit unlucky, especially against Brighton. Overall, they deserve more points. The way they work for many years together, it's clear. I really like Newcastle. This is the moment when these teams are able to do something good because they are in difficult moments."
On upcoming run in the Premier League
"At the end we always say the same, we have to play against all of them. Now, we faced Liverpool now we have three in a row - Newcastle, United, Arsenal. I also think the previous games against Bournemouth and Wolves... the Premier League is tough. You see Bournemouth (beating Arsenal) last weekend. You see Wolves last weekend (come close vs Man City). It's very difficult. We go game by game to do our best."
On favourite moment so far as Chelsea head coach
"No. What I can see clearly being with them everyday is something you can see. My feeling is game after game seeing, even in pre-season facing teams together many years, was difficult. In that moment I see the team was improving. I still see the same and that is the most important thing."