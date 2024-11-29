Enzo Maresca outlines Jadon Sancho expectations after 'important' Chelsea role clarified
Jadon Sancho has settled into life at Chelsea in the way he would've hoped following his summer switch from Manchester United.
The 24-year-old has joined Chelsea initially on a season-long loan until the end of the season, however the Blues have an obligation to buy the attacker on a permanent basis for around £25m should they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.
Chelsea are well on course to finish in the top half, with a Champions League finish looking likely if their early season form is anything to go by.
Sancho, who has recently returned from illness and a minor injury, is clearly pleased with his decision to move to Stamford Bridge, enjoying himself once again and returning to the form which saw him join Man United from Borussia Dortmund.
Under Enzo Maresca this term, Sancho has featured eight times in all competitions. He has contributed five assists and two of those came in Chelsea's 2-0 win over 1. FC Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday night.
Sancho set up team-mates Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk to ensure Chelsea maintained their 100 per cent record in the League Phase, which has seen them guarantee a top 24 finish.
After a period of absence, Maresca is reaping the benefits of Sancho's return to the side. The 44-year-old has told Sancho what he expects of the Chelsea star, who is being earmarked to play a 'very important' role this season.
"It is very important," Maresca responded when asked about the importance of Sancho's positive performance after returning to the team.
"I said since we started, Jadon is very important to us. He is very important. He has to be fit, mentally and physically; he is going to help us a lot. Unfortunately, we did not use him in the last few games but he is showing now how important he is to us.
"Especially against the teams that defend in the low block, we need that quality in the last third. Sometimes he will shoot more but I think he is going to help us a lot."
Next up for Sancho and Chelsea is Aston Villa in the league this Sunday. It's a six-pointer and Sancho will be hoping to build on the momentum gained in midweek.