"A unique togetherness" - Maresca pens emotional Chelsea message after securing Champions League qualification
Enzo Maresca is the first Chelsea manager to deliver Champions League qualification for the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership.
It's a big step for Chelsea, who have played Champions League under Boehly and Clearlake in the 2022/23 season, however they were already qualified for the competition prior to the completion of the takeover in May 2022.
Maresca's first season in charge hasn't come without its challenges and doubters. But, most importantly, the group stayed united and battled all the way until the end to get over the line, to finish in fourth place and return to Europe's elite club competition, which they have won twice (2012, 2021).
Levi Colwill was the man of the hour in the 50th minute to net Chelsea's winner against Nottingham Forest to ensure they didn't need to rely on results elsewhere.
After spending time celebrating with a jubilant away end at the City Ground, Maresca's pride of his team and staff was on display clear to see. Immediately, in his post-match press conference, the 45-year-old reflected: "Very happy. I'm very happy for many reasons. First of all, because I think the players deserve it. Since day one they have been working very, very hard.
"With the club, with the owners, with the sporting directors, the players, we all go in the same direction. And I said many times during the season that the noise was more from outside than from inside."
The focus will, and has, quickly shifted to Wednesday's Conference League final against Real Betis. Maresca has the chance to guide the side to the club's first Men's trophy under the new ownership, an opportunity to make it a 'very good' season' - his own words.
After an evening of celebrations, Maresca penned a message to the club's supporters, many of whom will be flying out to Poland to back the team in Wroclaw, to reflect on the 2024/25 campaign and express his gratitude for the support throughout the season.
"What a way to finish the Premier League.20 wins/pictures," wrote Maresca on Instagram. "A very long journey with some tough and challenging moments along the way, but this squad showed incredible character, a unique togetherness and believed in our style throughout.
"We did it — and we did it in our way. Many thanks to all our fans for your support us during the season.Now we head to Wroclaw, where we hope to bring you the trophy."