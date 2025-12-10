'Quite bad' - Enzo Maresca provides Wesley Fofana injury update ahead of Everton clash

Enzo Maresca remains hopeful that Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana will be available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton despite sustaining a "quite bad" eye injury in Tuesday's defeat to Atalanta.

The Blues dropped out of the top eight of the Champions League table after the disappointing 2-1 defeat to Atalanta in Italy.

There is still hope that Chelsea can secure an automatic qualification to the knock-out stages in the competition with two league phase games remaining, but for now, they must shift their attention to the Premier League.

They host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and after a two-game winless streak in the league, Chelsea are in a precarious position, too, in the race for Champions League spots.

In addition to that, Fofana, who has been Maresca's first-choice centre-backs alongside Trevoh Chalobah, is doubtful for this weekend's match.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

"Wes has a problem in his eye," Maresca said about Fofana's injury situation after the game.

"In this moment, it is quite bad; he struggles to see a little bit. But, hopefully, he can be okay and available for Saturday."

Fofana came on after the break, but spent only about 30 minutes on the pitch before unluckily catching a boot in the face while on the ground following a challenge.

IMAGO / Buzzi

Chelsea will also be without Moises Caicedo, who will serve the last game of his three-match suspension in the Premier League.

On a more positive note, Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong performed quite well in the game despite conceding two goals, so if Fofana were to be absent, Maresca should still be confident with the alternative options.

Trevoh Chalobah and Enzo Fernandez were also taken off early to manage their workload, so they both should be available to face Everton as well.