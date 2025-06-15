Enzo Maresca receives 'dream' Chelsea transfer message from Estevao Willian

Estêvão Willian will soon realise his 'dream' of joining Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca has learned of what he wants to achieve at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old will link up with Maresca's Chelsea side following the conclusion of the Club World Cup this summer, which sees Estêvão participating with Palmeiras.

Last summer, a transfer worth an initial £29m plus add-ons was agreed between the clubs. Now Estêvão has turned 18, he can finally make the long-awaited switch to Chelsea.

Since the transfer was agreed, the spotlight has increased on the teenager, who has earned call-ups to the senior Brazil national team. He has a total of five appearances for the senior side.

He will be hoping to impress on the world stage this month at the Club World Cup for Palmeiras, who face FC Porto, Al Ahly and Inter Miami in the group stages.

Estêvão (left) will join fellow Brazilian Andrey Santos (right) at Chelsea this summer. | IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

Maresca's plan for Estêvão once he links up with the Blues in England remains unclear for now. However, the Chelsea head coach is very much aware of what the Brazilian winger wants to achieve during his time in west London.

Estêvão, who will bolster Chelsea's attacking options next season, is looking to 'adapt as quickly as possible' to life in England and wants as much game time as possible in his debut campaign at the club.

"It means everything," Estêvão told ESPN Brasil on his switch to Chelsea. "It's a dream come true for me.

"I've always dreamed of playing in Europe alongside the best. Playing in important competitions, such as the Champions League and the Premier League. It's a dream come true. It will be very important for my life.

Maresca will be tasked with guiding and developing Estêvão, a prospect the Chelsea head coach will be relishing. | IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

"It's a dream of mine and my family's. It will be an incredible opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. And I hope to get there and adapt as quickly as possible. I want to play. It's the thing I love doing most, what I enjoy most."

He added: "Of course, I know I will have difficulties, but I will be with my family, who are the pillar of my life. It will be an important step for me and my family. I hope it will be the best possible way. London, Chelsea... it couldn't be better."

Chelsea will get a closer look at their new signing over the next couple of weeks at the Club World Cup and Estêvão will be keen to make an early statement to prove why he is so highly-regarded.