Enzo Maresca said Reece James' recent increased game time is partly because the defender himself is asking for more involvement despite the club's cautious load management.

The Blues have several players whose minutes on the pitch are being managed because of their recent injury records.

James is in this group, and so are Wesley Fofana and, more recently, Cole Palmer.

Palmer was left out of the squad when Chelsea faced Atalanta, and Fofana only came on after the break, although he was forced out early with an eye injury.

James, on the other hand, has played three full 90-minute games in the last week, against Bournemouth, Atalanta, and Everton.

According to Maresca, James' input helped convince him to make the decision.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He's asking for more," the Italian said after the win over Everton when speaking about James' increased minutes.

"He's getting better and better. It's a good feeling for us.

"We've said it many times, he's an important player for us."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ideally, James would not have to play so often, given that have a decent back-up right-back in Malo Gusto.

That said, Moises Caicedo's suspension likely played a part, too, since James actually played in midfield in the last three games.

Caicedo's suspension is fortunately over, so there is less reliance on James to provide the physicality in midfield.

The England international is expected to be rested for the trip to Cardiff City for the quarter-final tie of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.