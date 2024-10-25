Enzo Maresca told his players the reason why he 'loves' Chelsea after Panathinaikos win
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told his players why he loves the club after their 4-1 victory over Panathinaikos in the Conference League.
Joao Felix netted a brace, with Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku also scoring in Greece as Chelsea move to top of the Conference League after the victory.
The Blues were in control of the match for the majority of the game despite a shaky start, with Maresca revealing that he made tactical tweaks to help his side during the early period of the match.
With 11 changes made to the starting XI, Maresca's men impressed when handed the chance and the Italian was particularly pleased with the the clear ideas in his team.
Renato Veiga was solid yet again as the Portugal international slotted into central defence, a similar role to the one he played during the international break for his country.
Speaking to the press after the match, Maresca opened up on what he told his players in the dressing room after the match, revealing the reason he 'loves' his new club.
When asked about Veiga's versatility, the manager admitted: "I just said to Renato, he has played already as a centre-back, a full-back, holding midfielder, attacking midfielder. He has already played four or five positions."
The head coach continued to reiterate what he said previously when he joined the club, discussing the reason he 'loves' his Chelsea squad.
"One of my first press conferences, I said that the reason why I really like and love Chelsea is because many players can be versatile," he continued.
"Today, in my idea, if they can play different positions, then it is better for the team and especially for the players.
"Today, if you just play one position, I don't think it's enough. You need to learn more positions. Renato, Malo (Gusto), they are playing in different positions and they are doing well."
Maresca has been left with a selection dilemma as his rotated squad impressed during Thursday's match.
Chelsea fans took to social media as they were particularly pleased with Mykhailo Mudryk, who was voted as Man of the Match by the official club website.
Some supporters suggested that the Ukrainian has done enough to earn a start in the Premier League, while Jadon Sancho remained on the bench in Greece.
It remains to be seen as to how many changes Maresca will make when Chelsea face Newcastle on Sunday in the Premier League.
The Italian may have one eye on the Carabao Cup clash against the same opponents on Wednesday as he looks to carry on the winning momentum.