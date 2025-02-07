Enzo Maresca reveals why Chelsea sanctioned Joao Felix's AC Milan loan
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has broken his silence on the loan departure of Joao Felix, who joined AC Milan until the end of the season.
Despite only signing in the summer, Felix joined his club and international team-mate, Renato Veiga, in leaving Chelsea after just a few months.
The pair embarked on loan moves for regular first team football, and they will face off against each other when Juventus take on AC Milan this season.
While Felix struggled for minutes in the Premier League, he was one of the most impressive players in Chelsea's Conference League campaign, and will now be looking to show his worth in the Champions League for AC Milan.
While Maresca stated that he did not want to lose any players at the beginning of the January transfer window, Chelsea allowed Felix to spend the rest of the season in Italy.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brighton in the FA Cup, Maresca has opened up on Felix's departure and revealed why he was allowed to leave.
When asked if Felix complained about his lack of game time and wanted to leave, Maresca said: "Nothing happened. Players train everyday and want to play all the games. But just 11 are playing.
"We decided altogether that it was a good option to leave. He never complained..."
The Italian continued to heap praise on the departing Portugal star, admitting that he was training well but could not fit into the team with so many attacking players at the club.
"He has been very good with us," Maresca continued. "Just a matter of my decision (why he didn't play as much as he did).
"The reason why, we need defensive balance. When you have so many attacking players, you can concede and I don't like that."
Felix got off to the perfect start on his debut for AC Milan, scoring off the bench in their win against Roma, as he donned the number 79 shirt - a call back to his time at Benfica.
It is expected that Felix will return to Chelsea in the summer when the Blues travel for the Club World Cup, with his long-term future unknown.