Enzo Maresca sends England boss Thomas Tuchel message about Cole Palmer

Enzo Maresca believes England manager Thomas Tuchel should consider attending the Chelsea and Aston Villa match on Saturday, which will feature a clash between Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Palmer and Rogers are not the only ones competing for the number 10 spot for England, of course, but alongside Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, these two are arguably the frontrunners.

Palmer is at a huge disadvantage after missing out on the last three England camps due to injury problems, but he should be close to full fitness now.

Evidently, Maresca confirmed that Palmer is ready to play a full 90-minute game for Chelsea against Villa this weekend.

There is only one international break remaining, the one in March, before the World Cup, so Palmer will have very limited chances to impress with the national team.

That said, Palmer can still prove himself with his performance with Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

Maresca thinks it would be a good idea for Tuchel to witness the battle between his attacking midfielder options from inside the stadium.

"Yeah, I think it's a good option for Thomas," Maresca said when asked if Tuchel should be at the game.

"But at the end it's Thomas' decision."

Palmer has featured four times since returning from injuries earlier this month and has only had seven appearances in the Premier League this term.

It is likely difficult to convince Tuchel to pick Palmer over Rogers or Foden, who have had seven goals each this season, but not impossible given what Palmer can offer to the national team.

"He was only in the June camp,” Tuchel said about Palmer back in October.

“That is concerning, of course.

"When he's fit and when he has rhythm and flow, he can decide matches on club level and, for sure, on international level. We know that."