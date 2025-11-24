Enzo Maresca shuts down 'dream' Barcelona job as Chelsea future outlined

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has had his say about the possibility of taking the Barcelona job one day in the future, after being inspired to enter a coaching role by the Catalan side.

It is safe to say that Maresca's stock have skyrocketed since joining Chelsea.

This is his first job in a top team, and he has already led them to two trophies, the Conference League and the Club World Cup, in his first season.

This season, Chelsea are arguably performing above expectations, sitting second in the Premier League table, and in a strong position in the title race conversation.

Maresca, who spent a large chunk of his playing career in Spain with Sevilla and Malaga, admitted that Barcelona played a part in his career decision.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I decided to become a manager because of Pep (Guardiola's) Barcelona years ago," he explained in Monday's press conference.

The Chelsea head coach was even asked whether he would be interested in stepping into Guardiola's shoes, not in the near future, of course.

"You know me because you are always in my conferences," the Italian responded when asked whether he would like to coach Barcelona someday.

"Whenever you asked me, what (will) happen in three, four months, I always said, 'I don't know.'

"In this moment, I'm very happy to be in this huge club - again, one of the best clubs in the world - and this is the most important thing."

IMAGO / Every Second Media

The former Leicester City head coach signed a five-year deal with Chelsea last year, with a club option for a further year.

This means he is contractually tied to the club until 2029, possibly 2030.

Maresca's decision to join Jorge Mendes' agency, Gestifute, was described as a sign that he has entered the ranks of the world's top coaches, but he said it himself, he is happy in west London.