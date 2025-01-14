"I am quite surprised" - Two Chelsea stars singled out by Enzo Maresca
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has singled out two of his Blues stars, admitting that he has been surprised by them this season.
Maresca's side started the season in fine form and were challenging Liverpool at the top of the Premier League going into a busy festive fixture schedule.
However, defeats to Ipswich and Fulham as well as draws to Everton and Crystal Palace have seen Chelsea fall to fourth in the league table.
After returning to winning ways against Morecambe in the FA Cup, the Blues will be hoping to end their winless run in the Premier League when they host Bournemouth.
Maresca has been impressed with his side despite reiterating that there is room for improvement before Chelsea can challenge at the top of the league.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday night's clash, Maresca revealed that two players have surprised him this season as he heaped praise on the duo.
He began by discussing Jadon Sancho, who arrived on a surprise loan from Manchester United in the summer, and Maresca admitted that the winger has impressed him despite knowing the quality he possessed.
“He is doing very well for me,” Maresca said, as quoted by The Standard.
“I am quite surprised with Jadon. I knew Jadon already so knew what to expect from him but in terms of being consistent.
“He is doing every well apart from a short spell of the season where he had some problems (missing games through illness in November). Apart from that he has been very good.
“I expected him to do well but for all players to do well for a long period is not easy. He has done well for a long period.”
Maresca continued to heap praise upon Sancho's fellow winger Noni Madueke, who he claimed is one of the Blues' better players.
He told The Standard: “I consider Noni one of our best players to be honest but because of that we want our best players to behave in the right way always. Not to switch off, not (to have) some days where they can drop. No.
"During a season it's normal that for some players they are not 100 per cent. But it's not just about Noni, it's about all the players.”
With Chelsea facing Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Maresca could opt to start both of his wingers as the Blues look to put an end to their four-match winless run in the Premier League.