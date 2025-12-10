Enzo Maresca 'worried' about Chelsea's four-game winless run after Atalanta defeat

Enzo Maresca expressed his concerns over Chelsea's current form of four-game winless streak in all competitions following Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Atalanta.

Chelsea's performance in the 3-0 win over Barcelona in November looked so promising that very few, if any, would have predicted that they would be without a win in their next four games.

A draw with Arsenal, a defeat to Leeds United, another draw with Bournemouth, and now a defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League; Chelsea have collected just two points from the possible 12.

Maresca argued that the congested fixtures affected his team, but could not hide his concern over Chelsea's form.

IMAGO / Buzzi

"First half, we were controlling the game," Maresca told UEFA.

"After the goal we conceded first one, we lost a bit of the control of the game.

"We are playing every two days, and we probably look like we struggle a bit.

"We just want to win as soon as possible. We tried to be aggressive. When we conceded 1-1, probably the dynamic of the game changed a bit.

"I am always worried. Two points in four games is not what we expect, and we have to do better."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea will have their chance to bounce back with a win on Saturday, when they host Everton for a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

They currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, and anything less than a win would put them in a difficult position in the race for Champions League spots.

While Maresca is understandably not happy about the schedule, there is no time to dwell on it, as Chelsea have five more fixtures in December, including the League Cup quarter-final tie against Cardiff City next week.