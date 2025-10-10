'Incredible person' - Estevao admires what Enzo Maresca has done for him at Chelsea

Estevao Willian has expressed his gratitude over the effort made by "incredible" Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca.

Moving, adapting and settling into another country as an 18-year-old must not be easy for Estevao, who made the switch to England this summer following his transfer from Palmeiras.

Particularly that this is the first time he lives outside Brazil, and he does not really speak English.

Fortunately for him, there are fellow Brazilians, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos at Chelsea, as well as other Portuguese speaking players like Pedro Neto, that can help him settle.

Head coach Maresca is a polyglot and speaks Italian, English, French, and Spanish, but unfortunately not Portuguese.

Still, Estevao highlighted how Maresca tried to communicate in Spanish, which is more intelligible to Portuguese speakers, when speaking to him, and he admires that.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Maresca makes a point of speaking Spanish with me," the Brazil international told Globo.

"To understand me, to get me. I think that's really cool of him. And I listen to what he says.

"I think he's an incredible person, human being, and coach. I have no complaints about him.

"He makes a point of talking to me all the time. To get the best out of me. So I can give my best on the pitch. So, the relationship I have with him is incredible."

IMAGO / Visionhaus

The former Palmeiras star has proved to be an important member of Maresca's squad since his arrival in the summer.

He already made nine appearances for Chelsea in all competitions so far, and scored his debut goal for the club with a last-minute winner against Liverpool last week.

The young winger has had the talent, but Maresca clearly deserves some credit for Estevao's immediate impact at the club.