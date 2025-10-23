Estevao eases Enzo Maresca's worries as family hailed for influential Chelsea attitude

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said he is not worried about the possibility of complacency setting in despite Estevao's meteoric rise at the club.

It is fair to say that Estevao is among the most talked about footballers in the world in the past few weeks.

It is not for no reason, too, he scored Chelsea's last-minute winner against Liverpool, continued his scoring form in the Brazil national team during the international break, and became the club's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Champions League undoubtedly attracts a lot of eyes, and Estevao's performance in Chelsea's win over Ajax has only helped more people realise how good he is.

The 18-year-old's rapid rise in popularity may come with some risks, but Mareca assured that that complacency is not going to be an issue.

"With young players, most of the time you can be a little bit worried because if they play one or two games well and they score, they think that they are already top players," Maresca explained in his post-match press conference.

'"The good thing about Estevao is that we don't need to be worried about that.

"He's very humble, he's very polite, he wants to work hard. He also has a fantastic family; they are very close to him.

"For me, personally, he's fantastic because he's a special player, but you don't have to be worried."

Based on what Estevao's interviews, it is also apparent that he is a very down-to-earth person.

He has always expressed gratitude towards God, his teammates, and his family, including in his most recent one.

"I am very happy with this first goal in the Champions League," the former Palmeiras winger told ESPN Brasil after the win over Ajax.

"I am very happy, there are no words to describe it, I always dreamed of this moment, and now it has arrived.

"I dedicate this moment to God and to my family, who helped me get here. I feel very fulfilled and very happy."