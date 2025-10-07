Chelsea winger Estevao said the moments after he scored the winning goal against Liverpool in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd last Saturday were "indescribable".

The 18-year-old has certainly just become a new crowd favourite at Stamford Bridge in the last few days.

Coming in as a substitute 12 minutes after Cody Gakpo found the equaliser, Estevao scored the winner in stoppage time, showcasing his striker-esque instinct inside the box.

It was his first goal for Chelsea, too, if it was not impressive already.

The Brazil international has already played twice at Stamford Bridge prior to this, but this was his first true experience as the centre of attention of the stadium.

IMAGO / Xinhua

"I can't describe it," the teenager told ESPN about the winning goal.

"The first thing I did was thank God. Only He knows how hard I fought and worked to be here today and make my family proud. I dedicate this goal to God and my family.

"It's incredible, indescribable.

"The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is something I've always seen on television and wanted to experience.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"And I can experience it today.

"I hope it's the first of many to bring a lot of joy to these fans. And God willing, Chelsea will always come out on top."

Estevao will have to wait before he can experience the Stamford Bridge atmosphere again, as he is now expected to join Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for friendly fixtures in East Asia, against South Korea and Japan.

However, on this occasion, he is the only Chelsea Brazilian to make the squad, since Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos were omitted due to fitness-related issues.

The Blues will be back in action on October 18 in an away league match against Nottingham Forest.