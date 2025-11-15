Estevao's private conversation with Thiago Silva in Brazil before his Chelsea move

Chelsea winger Estevao has shared the conversation he had with Blues fan-favourite Thiago Silva in Brazil before his eventual move to Stamford Bridge.

The young winger signed for Chelsea back in the summer of 2024, but had to wait for another year before turning 18 before he could officially move to London as per regulations.

He spent that year staying at his former club Palmeiras, helping the club finish second in the Brazilian Serie A in 2024.

Estevao shared how Thiago Silva approached him to talk about Chelsea in December 2024 after the game between Palmeiras and Fluminense.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"That's right, after the last Brazilian Serie A game in 2024," Estevao told Sky Sports about his conversation with Thiago Silva.

"We had a brief conversation, he came and spoke to me, and told me (I would like the club a lot), that the club had an incredible structure.

"For sure, we are seeing that now that the club has everything I need and an incredible set up, incredible people that work there.

"So yeah, I spoke to him after the game. I was really happy because Thiago Silva is an idol of this club, it was an incredible opportunity.

"So for the rest of that year I was anticipating it. I watched a lot of Chelsea games so I could see who I would be working with here, and thanks to God it's all going well here."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It is great to see that even after his departure, Thiago Silva is still trying to help Chelsea whenever he can.

His son, Isago, is still playing for the Chelsea academy, of course, so he is still somewhat tied to the club.

While for Estevao, the conversation with the veteran centre-back would have only helped him understand what to expect in London.

Given his meteoric rise at the club, it is safe to say he has adjusted really well to his new life at Chelsea.