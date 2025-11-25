Estevao sends message to Chelsea fans after 'best moment in his career' in Barcelona win

Estevao has described his goal in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday as "the best moment of his career" and sent a message to the fans, who kept singing his name during the match.

The 18-year-old has now become the second-youngest player after Kylian Mbappe to score in each of his first three starts in the Champions League.

After scoring against Ajax and Qarabag, Esteavo proved that he is capable of performing against an opponent of Barcelona's calibre.

It was not an easy tap-in, too, he had to work for it, dribbling through Barcelona defenders before striking the ball into the roof of the net.

To say that Estevao was satisfied with the goal would be an understatement.

"It all happened very quickly for me, it sort of happened before I knew it," the Brazil international told Amazon Prime, as quoted by BBC after the game.

"I just found some space, wiggled my way through, and then scored that goal.

"It was such a special moment for me in my career. I hope to score many more.

"It was definitely the best moment of my career so far. I want to score many more for many years.

"I'm so grateful that my family were here watching me."

The former Palmeiras star has become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, with the stadium often getting louder every time he gets the ball.

It was even more special this time, as amid comparisons with Barcelona teenage star Lamine Yamal, the Chelsea fans made it clear that they think their starlet Estevao is the better talent.

"From the moment I arrived here, I felt such a connection with the fans," Estevao said about the fan support.

"I'm just so happy that I could score for them and make them happy. I hope to keep making them happy and score more goals for them."