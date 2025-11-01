'Helped me a lot' - Estevao shares his relationship with Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer

Estevao said he has already had some conversations with Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer and is trying to learn from him, as Enzo Maresca described the pair as "very similar" players.

Chelsea have had a relatively positive run of results despite the absence of key player Palmer.

The star midfielder last featured for Chelsea in late September and has since missed eight games across all competitions. Chelsea won six out of these eight games.

Estevao's meteoric rise at Chelsea has clearly been one of the reasons that Chelsea have coped with Palmer's absence really well.

As Maresca himself said recently, Estevao and Palmer share a lot of qualities.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"I think he’s more (of a) winger, but he’s going to finish playing inside the pitch, in the pockets," Maresca told TNT Sports about Estevao after the win over Ajax in October.

"For me, it’s very, very similar to Cole. I had Cole at the same age as Estevao at (Manchester) City Under-23, and they are very similar.

"Cole started playing wide because he needed a bit (more) physicality; now he’s playing inside.

"And Estevao, they are quite similar, now he’s playing wide but in the future I think he’s more of an inside player."

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Estevao 'learning' from Cole Palmer

Maresca, of course, made a very good point.

Both Palmer and Estevao thrive when given the freedom to roam in the middle and on the right side of the pitch.

Estevao has made it very clear that he is comfortable in any position, but he still tries to learn from Palmer, who has been kind to him since his arrival.

"Yes, definitely Cole, a guy who helped me a lot with my adaptation too," Estevao told Chelsea's in-house media team when asked if he had had any conversation with Palmer.

"At the beginning of training, we always talked a little bit, and I always watched him train to understand everything he did, so I could adapt as quickly as possible.

"So he's a guy who helped me a lot. I'm very happy to be here with him today in the group and to be part of Chelsea.

"So I'm sure I can learn a lot from him because he's a great player."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He added: "My favourite position is to play."

"So, of course, I can help Chelsea by playing in midfield or on the wing.

"I feel very comfortable in both positions. So, whatever is best for Chelsea, I can help with that.

"That's what I'm going to do, and I'm very happy about it."