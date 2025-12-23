Chelsea star spotted in Tuesday's training ahead of likely injury return vs Aston Villa

Estevao was among the Chelsea players who took part in Tuesday's gym session at Cobham ahead of his possible return in Saturday's Premier League home fixture against Aston Villa.

The Blues made a heroic comeback draw at St. James' Park last Saturday, thanks to Reece James and Joao Pedro's goals, after being two goals down at half-time.

This draw ensured that Chelsea remain in the top four heading into the upcoming clash with third-placed Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have not had many weeks in which they could fully prepare for a single game at the weekend this season, so it is nice to see the players having different training menus.

Rather than spending time on the pitch, it was an intense gym session on Tuesday.

Both goalscorers against Newcastle United, James and Joao Pedro, were present, alongside Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella, Pedro Neto, and several others.

Estevao Willian, who missed Chelsea's last two games due to a minor muscular injury, was also spotted doing some cable exercises.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca previously said that he expected the Brazil international to be back in the squad against Villa, and hopefully will confirm the good news during his press conference on Wednesday morning.

It was unclear if Liam Delap was present in the gym session, but the striker already returned to training last weekend, and, like Estevao, is expected to make an injury return against Villa.

Delap sustained a shoulder injury during the goalless draw with Bournemouth earlier this month, but has recovered much quicker than initially feared.

Dario Essugo was also seen in training last weekend alongside Delap, so he should be another player who could be involved on Saturday.

Being seven points behind Villa, Chelsea would not be able to leapfrog Unai Emery's side with a win, but the hosts would need a win to retain the top-four spot, with Liverpool and Sunderland following closely behind.