Estevao has opened up about how Enzo Maresca has been trying to help him improve by not using him in just one position in training at Chelsea.

After a relatively calm start to the season, the 18-year-old is currently on a hot streak with three goals in the last two matches for Chelsea and Brazil.

It was also impressive to see the teenager manage to fit in quite nicely in Brazil's attacking quartet alongside Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Matheus Cunha in their friendly win over South Korea last Friday.

This is partly due to his versatility as an attacking player, which allows him to operate in various areas of the pitch.

According to Estevao, Chelsea head coach Maresca has helped him be more flexible.

"It's been quite frequent at Chelsea, with coach Maresca always trying to get the best out of me," the winger said in his press conference for Brazil about being versatile for the Brazil national team.

"In training, he's been deploying me in various attacking positions so I can expand my repertoire, have game options, and improve my skills.

"In the last game against Liverpool, I played on the wing, and in the Champions League, I played in the middle against Benfica.

"Of course, I'm open to various playing positions. Whatever is available, I can play in those positions, inside or outside, depending on what's best for the Brazilian team."

Estevao is currently still in Asia with the Brazilian team, who are still preparing for another friendly against Japan on Tuesday.

He will then return to Chelsea to prepare for the upcoming visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The former Palmeiras star's availability could prove crucial this weekend, considering Cole Palmer's expected absence due to a groin injury.

As Estevao himself pointed out, his versatility means he could cover several positions that Palmer usually occupies.