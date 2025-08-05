Estêvão Willian: Transfer fee, contract length & Chelsea shirt number revealed

Estêvão Willian is now officially a Chelsea player after completing his transfer from Palmeiras.

The 18-year-old has now been unveiled as a new Chelsea player after his move from Brazil was finally made official following a pre-agreement between the clubs last summer.

Estêvão will be looking to settle into his new surroundings as quickly as possible, with just two weeks to prepare for the 2025/26 season, which will see him play and develop under the guidance of head coach Enzo Maresca.

"I am very happy, it feels very rewarding to represent Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world," he told Chelsea's in-house media team on his first day at Cobham. "I am very happy and I hope to help the team in the best way possible.

"I am very, very excited. It is a new experience in my life, a new stage. I am looking forward to it and hope that it will go as well as possible."

The highly-rated attacker detailed a conversation with former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, who offered a glowing reference ahead of joining the club.

"After I had signed for Chelsea and in the final game of 2024, I played against Thiago Silva," added Estêvão. "He came and talked to me. He said I was going to love the club, which has an incredible structure and is an incredible club. And now (I am here), I can see how amazing this club is."

Estêvão spoke with his new Chelsea teammates at the Club World Cup. | IMAGO / Fotoarena

Estêvão is looking to emulate previous Brazilians who have enjoyed success at Stamford Bridge, including the likes of Silva, David Luiz, Ramires and Oscar. He has his eyes set on winning the Premier League and Champions League - titles Chelsea have won previously.

Here are all the details of Estêvão Willian's transfer to Chelsea, who have now unveiled the 18-year-old.

How much did Chelsea pay for Estêvão Willian?

Chelsea agreed an initial fee in the region of £29m for the Brazilian, with a further £22m in potential add-ons.

What is Estêvão Willian's contract at Chelsea?

Estevao has signed a long-term contract until June 2033.

What shirt number will Estêvão Willian wear at Chelsea?

Chelsea are yet to confirm what shirt number Estevao will wear.

Estevao has previously revealed he would be open to wearing the no.41 shirt, which he wore at Palmeiras, although insisted he didn't have a preference.

Back in December 2024, he told ESPN Brasil: “I don't have (a preference), but I really like (wearing) 41. If I have 41 that would be cool."