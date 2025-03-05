Every word Enzo Maresca & Marc Cucurella said ahead of Copenhagen vs Chelsea in Conference League
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and defender Marc Cucurella have spoken to the press ahead of their last-16 clash against Copenhagen in the Conference League.
The Blues have a 100 per cent win rate in the competition since losing to Servette in the second leg of their qualifiers.
Maresca will be hoping that the European cup can be the first trophy that he lifts as Chelsea manager following his side's exits in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
Chelsea sit outside of the top four in the Premier League, with dreams of a title race towards the beginning of the season coming crashing down after a December slump.
Having named a 21-player travelling squad, Maresca has plenty of options when Chelsea take to the pitch in Denmark.
The head coach was joined by defender Cucurella as the pair spoke to the press ahead of the clash on Thursday night.
Enzo Maresca
On Copenhagen
"A very good team. They are great in the league, in the Conference. A good manager. Will be a tough game. Very clear what they try to do on the ball especially but also off the ball. They are already a long time together. I was here three years ago with City, in this stadium. I know the environment, the players, the manager. It's nice to watch them. As I said, the team play nice football. They want to always control the game. I watched the Conference League games, the game in the league. They don't change the way they want to play, the style. A clear idea."
On Copenhagen taking Mohamed Elyounoussi out of their Conference League squad
"This is a question for them, not for me. Nothing to say. For us it's a competition, so we will try to do our best."
On Cole Palmer returning to the squad
"It was planned [to bring him back into the Conference League squad]. Tried to give him, Wes, Romeo more rest. Unfortunately, the other two got injuries. That was the plan."
On Palmer's form
"I'm happy in the way he was in the last game, or even in Villa away with two big chances. In some moments he won't score always, this is normal. The good thing is he's there. If he scores, we are all happy. At the same time, we are okay. It's okay, no problem."
On how Chelsea can improve
"We try to focus on what we do better, not only in games but in training sessions. The main focus is to help players improve. The focus is what we can do better day by day and game after game. The preparation for this game is the exact same. It's not 90 minutes, it's 180 minutes and two games so we plan for two. You can manage a little bit different."
On Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah
"Both ready. Trev, fortunately not something serious. Ben is back, trained for last weeks and days. Wes (Fofana) is not in the squad but is also back. Romeo (Lavia) started to train with us. Slowly we have players back, it's important for final rush of the season."
On Chelsea's injured players returning
"Unfortunately our bad run, bad moment started with injuries. Now, some are back, some are in the process to come back. It's a huge boost for me and the players, when you see your team-mates from the first months of the season, when we are second, are back - it's important."
Marc Cucurella
On recent form
"We came from not the best weeks for us. Before this, we played good football. In December it looked like we are the best players, best team in the league. Now it looks like we are one of the worst teams. This can happen for sure, when we are young. We have a new manager, new ideas for six months. Expectations are high, we are doing well in general. We play football, we can improve results. We are doing good. These last weeks - against Villa we played well and didn't have the results. We have an opportunity again to show we are ready in the last part of the season. We are ready to fight."
On Chelsea fans protesting against Southampton
"I can understand. The fans can show their feelings. If they think it's a good moment to do this, I can understand. We show in the games that Chelsea are a top club, to fight for things. The most important thing is that we can show we have a lot of energy, we want to win and defend this badge in the best way. "It's part of football, we understand the fans support Chelsea. We can understand their frustrations but it's a long project. We're in a good way. Hopefully we can win something this season,"
On winning the Conference League
"If we win everything it's more easy. We hav a good opportunity, we play tomorrow against a tough team. If we win this competition, we have the opportunity to bring a trophy. It would be the first time Chelsea have won this trophy. It could be special. It's a big opportunity to show we are ready."
On if Chelsea players have high standards
"For sure. Every day you can improve, everything can be better. We are the same players who won all the games, but maybe with less confidence. This is part of football. We don't have excuses. We have the quality."
On playing so many games for club and country
"It's tough. We don't have too much rest. We have to be ready, recover in the best way and be ready for the next game. It's true we play a lot of games."
On being considered a 'wind-up merchant'
"Well... I think everyone has this role (to keep pressure off the team). I do my best always to help the team. As a young squad, the age doesn't matter, we need to show we are ready. We can improve, it's not an excuse. If we show we are ready in the game it doesn't matter the age. Tomorrow, we have a good opportunity. Now is everything to play for. I understand we have a responsiblity because we play for a big club. When I played for more small clubs, not at this level, you don't feel this [as much]. It's part of the game, you play for Chelsea. A club that needs to win trophies. For me, we need to stay focused on what we need to do and prove. I always say it doesn't matter if you win 10 or 11 games or five, the most important thing is the trophies at the end of the season. It's time to show we are ready.""
On importance of winning a trophy
"Very important. We can show we are doing well. Last season we had opportunities to win trophies and we failed I think. We can show the project, or ideas of the manager, are there and so is the ambitions of the players."
On Robert Sanche
"It's difficult because before I suffered a bit like Robert. He's okay. The most important thing is he wins confidence again. I stayed with him in Brighton and the national team, I know his skills. He's human, he can have good and bad moments. It's about how he reacts in these bad moments. He has the confidence to do it."
On his penguin celebration
The celebration, a lot of people think it's because of this (slipping against Spurs). It's because I saw in the internet that penguins choose one partner and family for their life. I want to remember my family. They always support me in my best and worst moments so the celebration is for them."
On scoring goals
"This season I've scored goals. Hopefully I can score more. The manager said that sometimes it's about being in good positions and the ball arrives. I understand what the manager demands to me. I proved that I can score a lot of goals."
On if losing to Copenhagen would be a disappointment
"For sure. Chelsea are a top club. We have top players with skills and ability. We need to feel we can win the competition, believe we are ready and can do it. We go with all we have to win it."
On Filip Jorgensen
"A really good keeper. I know from Spain, I watch La Liga. He's very good with his feet. I love having Filip in the team. Hopefully he can help us for the rest of the season."