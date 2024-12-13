Every word Enzo Maresca said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Brentford
Enzo Maresca is aware of how tough Chelsea's Premier League opponents Brentford will be on Sunday evening at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are on a six game winning streak in all competitions and in buoyant mood heading into the busy festive period.
They are currently second in the Premier League and another win this weekend, this time against the Bees, will extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches, cementing their place in the top four in the bid to clinch Champions League qualification.
But Brentford will offer a 'very tough' test for the Blues. Chelsea have not won any of the last five matches against the Bees in the league, with their last win over Thomas Frank's men coming back in December 2021 in the Carabao Cup.
After a run of three away games against Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and FC Astana, which all resulted in wins, Maresca's side return to Stamford Bridge.
Here is every word Enzo Maresca said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Brentford.
How big did Spurs win feel after reflecting on the London derby comeback?
Straight after the game, it was a good feeling for different reasons. First of all because the initial picture was not good for us, two nil down after 10 minutes. Then because it’s a derby, for the fans and also because in terms of points, the three points were so important in that moment. So the reason why we were so happy is for many reasons.
What point will Chelsea allow themselves to say they are part of the Premier League title race?
The good thing is that I like to think on the day by day, so in which moment something can change I don’t know, I don’t know. The main focus for me is, and it’s not something I say because I have to say that, it’s because I really think that, because it’s the only way to improve me and to improve the players, just to focus on what we can do better in terms of training sessions, improving players and improving the team. This is the only main focus for me. Then in which moment we can think of something different, I don’t know.
Part of sides that have won titles. Knowing those moments and thinking ‘yeah, this is on’?
Yeah, absolutely. You can smell that, you can feel that and probably this is the reason why I said we are not ready. We don’t feel that and we don’t smell that in this moment. As I said, hopefully soon we can be there. But in this moment, this is one of the reasons why I think we are not there. Also because I like to convince myself and the players that the only way to fight and compete for something is just to be focused on the day by day. When you start to think about two or three days, one month, two months, it’s the beginning of the bad times.
Did Marc Cucurella throw his boots away after Spurs?
I saw the pictures. They sent me the picture! Seriously! After the game I had a chat with the players, then straight with you for the press conference. Then after the game on the way back to Cobham they showed me the picture from Marc. He said to me straight after the game that he was just trying to give more emotion to the game, no more than that.
Joking with Marc Cucurella after his slips vs Spurs?
Straight after the game I took one of the normal shoes and said ‘guys, this was Marc’s shoes!’. Because of the final result, after the game it was quite a funny moment. But I think the first one who knew it was wrong was Marc. Sometimes it can happen.
Cole Palmer’s panenka against Spurs. How privileged do you feel having a player of that level of talent?
I feel very proud and privileged to work with Cole. I feel quite lucky, to be honest, to work with all of them because, for sure, Cole is a different one from the rest. But we have many good players where a manager, in this case me, I feel happy and proud to work with them.
Cole Palmer’s personality of being unflustered?
If you see many big players, many top players, they are in that way. They look almost like they don’t care about nothing. In the end it’s because they are in that way, but for sure they care. Being in that way gives them freedom or relaxation. You can see Cole in exactly the same way. I said he was exactly in this way three or four years ago, he’s still the same.
Young players in England can be lured by a privileged lifestyle, not needing to work hard to keep Cole Palmer’s feet on the ground?
Exactly, you don’t need to waste energy to convince him that he has to behave in a certain way. He is exactly behaving in the way they need to behave, just focused on football and the important things. The most important thing is that he loves football. I said that every time we start a session. He is one of the first out to start to play with the ball. You can see in that moment the ones who really love football and the ones who just play football.
Enzo Fernandez scoring three goals in his last four Premier League appearances - seems to have matured, an example of what you’re trying to achieve with the current group of players?
It’s a very good example. Noni is the same. I said already, even when they were not playing they were doing the right things. But it was my decision to leave them out. The reason why was not because they were training bad or the behaviour was not the right one, it was simply a technical decision. Probably sometimes when you leave out players you hurt them, you motivate them to give something extra. Enzo can be a good example for the rest. But as I said, we have more players that in some moments were out and then when they played they did very well.
Thomas Frank - very ambitious manager. Yet to take a step to a big club like you?
I don’t know him personally. I know him and his team for many years. He’s doing a great, fantastic job. The way they achieve points, the way they play, the different style they have it’s top, it’s fantastic. In terms of a move to change clubs, it’s more of a question for him. The only thing I can say is that they play fantastic football. The good thing is they play in different ways, different styles, so it’s difficult. At the same time, I said straight after the Tottenham game, we need our fans for Sunday’s game. We need them behind us because I have the feeling that it will be a very tough game. It’s a game that can be decided by tiny details so we need to pay attention.
Jadon Sancho has scored in his last two Premier League matches. What are your expectations for Chelsea’s wingers off the ball and the importance?
Since we started, Jadon is doing well. Probably he was lacking the finish because we had many different games where he arrived many times one-v-one and he’s always looking for assist, assist, assist. That is something good, but sometimes you are also in a position where you can take a shot. Now he’s doing better. If you see a little bit from us, from the right winger with Noni and Pedro, from the right pocket Cole, the number nine with Christo and Nico, since we started we have scored goals. Probably in the left side, with the left pocket and winger, we struggled a little bit. But in this moment, we started with Enzo and Jadon. So the five attacking players, we need goals and assists from them. They are all doing the same. Then off the ball the way they work, Pedro and Noni on one side, Jadon and Mischa on the other side, it’s simple that when we don’t have the ball they have to run. It’s no more than that. You cannot only play football when we have the ball. You have to play football when we don’t have the ball. We ask them, we require sacrifice and hard work.
Is there space for Filip Jorgensen to challenge Robert Sanchez for the number one spot?
The idea is not to change. But also in that case, we have two keepers who are both good. Until they maintain the same level, we are happy with that.
Nicolas Jackson looked sad after the Spurs win. You ran up to him to give some encouragement. How important is it that they reach new levels and feel the pain to show they can deliver?
Nico was upset and sad because he didn’t score. But for me, Nico, and this is something that you highlight, did the most important thing in the game against Tottenham. When we scored 2-2 with Cole, everyone was celebrating with Cole and there was only one player who went to the ball and brought it back quickly to the middle to start again. That was Nico. This shows the desire of Nico to win the game. 10 players celebrating the goal and only one taking the ball and bringing it to the half-way line. That shows how Nico is there. We deserved to win the game. In terms of moments, that moment is the most important moment of the game.
Nicolas Jackson stopping Enzo Fernandez taking his shirt off and avoiding a yellow card - the little details?
They have to learn for sure. Some yellow cards we deserved, some of them we didn’t deserve. Some are because we did something wrong. For sure, if we can avoid yellow cards it’s much better. Enzo and Nico is a good example.
Brentford causing problems against big teams this season?
The good thing about them is that they can play in different styles, they don’t have just one way to play. They can play in a back four, a back five, they can play back four and make a back five with one of the wingers. It’s quite complicated, but we are going to try to do our best.
15 games played. Celebrating with the fans who are chanting your name. The relationship is growing organically with the fans. A message to the fans of the journey so far?
First of all, my kids ask me don’t answer anymore please. This is quite clear! Then we need our fans on Sunday. It will be a tough game, they are a very good team. They know each other for many years already, so they know exactly the game they are going to play. As I said, the game will be decided by tiny details. We need until the final whistle our fans behind us pushing us because it’s a game that we need one more player, 12 players, to try to beat them.