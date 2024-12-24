Every word Enzo Maresca said ahead of Chelsea vs Fulham on Boxing Day in the Premier League
Enzo Maresca has previewed Chelsea's clash with Fulham in the Premier League as the London rivals are set to face off on Boxing Day.
Chelsea come into the match after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Everton on the weekend, where Maresca admitted that his side had created enough chances to win the match.
The Blues sit four points behind Liverpool following Arne Slot's side thrashing Spurs 6-3 in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Reds still having a game in hand at the top of the table.
Maresca's side are on an impressive unbeaten run and will be keen to return to winning ways when they come up against Fulham, who they boast an impressive record against at Stamford Bridge.
Fulham have been in fine form this season and sit 9th despite losing their impressive goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, with Marco Silva showing his quality in the dugout.
Here is every word Enzo Maresca said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against th
How pleased are you with Chelsea's progress since you've taken over?
“We are ahead of our expectations in terms of the way we are playing and also points. The main focus is on how we can improve the players and game by game improve the team.”
You're only four points behind Liverpool, when do you consider yourself as title contenders?
“It’s not about the pressure for players, the club or for me. The reality is for me. I would like to have that kind of pressure and hopefully soon we can have that kind of pressure. The reality is that we are not there. We will see game after game. The main point is to continue to improve and try to win games.”
Are you expecting to have a tough spell this season where you don't win games?
“It’s about that, see how we can manage that kind of moment. We are just focused in this moment on Thursday’s game. That’s always the main point, then we will see game after game.”
Chelsea have an incredible record against Fulham at home, you should be winning on Boxing Day?
“Anyway… it’s football! Brentford game was the opposite and we won there. Hopefully it’s not that for Fulham. I don’t pay attention about the past or the game at home or away. I just try to be focused on what I do. How we can be them, good on the ball, good off it. Then the results you can’t control sometimes but you can control the way you play.”
What have you made of Fulham this season?
“Fantastic. Many years together since Championship. They know each other good. Play good. Know what to do off and on the ball. At the moment some injuries. We will see. We don’t know how they’re going to play. Sometimes they play with a line of four, sometimes make it five with Iwobi, sometimes five at the back. We try to prepare different options.”
Are you expecting a busy transfer window?
“For us the main focus is that we have a clear idea about the players. Some players who are not playing at all will leave. In this moment it’s not something we’re paying attention to because we have two or three games so we will see.”
What will you do on Christmas Day?
“In Italy we celebrate Christmas tonight, have dinner with family and kids. The main day is tonight. We have dinner with the family and try to enjoy that.”
Team news? How is Romeo Lavia?
“Romeo is still recovering. Much, much, much better. Already on the pitch working but not ready for this game. The same situation (Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk) with everyone else.”
Is lack of experience why Chelsea couldn't score against Everton?
“It’s not experience for me. Sometimes you score goals and sometimes you miss. It doesn’t go with experience. Sometimes you’re clinical and sometimes you miss. I said before and after the game that in the last 10 Premier League games Everton had seven clean sheets. That shows how difficult it is to create chances against them. When you create chances and score the game changes. We had three or four clear chances first half we could have scored and changed the game. At the end we could also concede. I was very happy with our performance, the way the team was defending and the togetherness we showed."
What is the solution to Cole Palmer being man marked?
“The next step for Cole is to manage that moment because most teams mark him man to man. One of the solutions could be Joao, maybe Joao and Cole together. Depends. We try to continue with Cole because there was some moments he could create something. Off the ball he works hard. We cannot rely on Cole’s shoulders every game.”
Enzo Fernandez says you have helped him, what have you done?
“I think it’s good to be open minded but in the same time it’s good that they focus on what they have to do and we are there to try to help them. Most of the time, or always, we are there to try to explain these things to them. Enzo we are very happy with. Everton he was a holding midfielder with Moi for an hour, then last half an hour we moved him into the pocket and we dropped Malo next to Moi. In both positions he’s doing well. He is helping us a lot and in terms of leadership he’s growing so we are happy.”
Mykhailo Mudryk was at the Fury vs Usyk boxing match, was he given time off?
“It’s good for him to disconnect from the situation in this moment (going to boxing). Last time we spoke I tried to support him, now we are waiting.”
Chelsea have hit the woodwork more than any other team this season, are you frustrated?
“We can control the way we want to play on and off the ball, we cannot control the result. Sometimes we hit the post, crossbar and don’t win games. We hit the woodwork as a consequence of what we create. We are the best attack in the Premier League but also hit the post and crossbar. This is a good feeling because we are creating chances and this is what we want. Hopefully we can keep creating and get a bit more lucky with the crossbar.”
You say you won't win the league, so who will - Liverpool?
“For sure, the reality says we are second and we are not second after four or five games when the table is not still the real one. We are halfway, 17 games. The table reflects where we are but for sure Liverpool are doing fantastic since the first day. Probably also the squad that is a squad that already lived that kind of moment with a trophy is important. I said last year when Liverpool faced Chelsea in the Carabao final, I saw the amount of finals they played compared to Chelsea. A huge difference. It showed the experience. We are happy to be where we are in this moment. I think Manchester City at the end will be there. They are in a moment that has never happened before. Every time they play they have some injury. They don’t have enough players. The ones they have aren’t still 100 percent. A very bad situation for them.”