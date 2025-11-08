'Everyone knows' - Joao Pedro makes Estevao claim after Chelsea's win over Wolves

Joao Pedro was full of praise for Chelsea teammate Estevao, who made an instant impact in Chelsea's 3-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Sunday.

It was very clear that Wolves came to Stamford Bridge targeting one point, so they threw so many bodies in defence.

Chelsea struggled to break down the visitors' persistent defence in the first half.

It was not until the second half that Alejandro Garnacho found a gap to send the ball into the penalty box, and Malo Gusto finally broke the stalemate with the first goal of his senior career.

The hosts continued to attack in search of the second goal to secure the win, and Estevao's substitution gave the players and the Stamford Bridge crowd that extra energy.

It only took the teenager about a minute to make an impact, beating his defenders and delivering a low cross that led to Joao Pedro's goal in the 65th minute.

Less than 10 minutes later, Pedro Neto put the game to bed as Alejandro Garnacho showcased his acceleration and collected his second assist of the game.

That was exactly what Chelsea needed before heading into the November international break.

In his post-match interview, Joao Pedro understandably spoke very highly of Estevao.

"Everyone knows Estevao is a talent," Joao Pedro told Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport, when speaking about his compatriot.

"When he came on, he always wanted to show his ability. Today again he gave the assist to me, I'm very happy for him because he's adapted very quickly.

"We're here to help him."

About scoring back-to-back league games, the Brazil international added: "I'm on the pitch to help the team. I'm happy to score,

"It's important for my position but also to help the team."

Unfortunately, contrary to Joao Pedro's comment, Estevao's pass did not officially count as an assist since it took a deflection before reaching the striker's feet.

But does it really matter? It was Estevao's ability to take on his defender that created that goal, and nothing could change that.

With this win, Chelsea have climbed to second in the Premier League table and are guaranteed to stay in the top four during the international break.