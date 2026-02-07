Cole Palmer has explained his unusual goal celebration during Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League win over Wolves.

Palmer was back on the score sheet for Chelsea, after three games without scoring, and this time he found the net three times in a match.

He scored his first goal just 13 minutes into the match from the penalty spot after Joao Pedro was brought down inside the box.

He then converted another spot-kick in the 35th minute, once again won by Joao Pedro, and completed his hat-trick by finishing off a Marc Cucurella cross just three minutes later.

Palmer went with his signature celebration for the first goal, but there was something different to it.

His ice-cold gesture was followed by him covering his ears with his hands, as if he was blocking out the noise around him.

According to Palmer, it was exactly what it meant.

"Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don't they?" Palmer told the BBC when asked about his celebration in his post-match interview.

"I don't pay too much attention to it.

"You see things. But I feel like I've come from a strong place anyway, so I don't pay attention to it."

It is unclear whether it had anything to do with recent rumours that he was unhappy at Chelsea, which included some baffling speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Regardless, it is safe to assume that Palmer has now squashed those rumours.

In addition to that, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior also noticed how happy Palmer looked during this match.

Palmer also admitted that he is yet to be at his best fitness-wise, but it must be exciting to see what he can do on the pitch once he eventually fully recovers.

"I don't think (I'm 100 per cent fit) just yet," the England international explained.

"Obviously, people don't know what goes on behind the scenes. But being injured the whole season is not ideal.

"When I'm not able to perform as I want to because I've been injured, and still dealing with the injury, but hopefully I can get over the injury soon by managing it.

"I know what level I can provide when I feel 100 per cent fit."