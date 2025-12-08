FA Cup draw: Enzo Maresca's Chelsea discover third round opponents
Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the FA Cup third round next month.
Following Monday's draw, Chelsea will face Charlton Athletic away from home in the third round at the beginning of January.
Enzo Maresca's side will be keen to better their 2024/25 finish after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round last season.
Ties are scheduled to take place around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026, which will see Chelsea face Charlton in between their Premier League clashes against Fulham and Brentford.
In full: Confirmed FA Cup third round ties
1 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town
2 Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
3 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
4 Port Vale v Fleetwood Town
5 Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
6 Ipswich Town v Blackpool
7 Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
8 Charlton Athletic v Chelsea
9 Manchester City v Exeter City
10 West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers
11 Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
12 Fulham v Middlesbrough
13 Everton v Sunderland
14 Liverpool v Barnsley
15 Burnley v Millwall
16 Norwich City v Walsall
17 Portsmouth v Arsenal
18 Derby County v Leeds United
19 Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
20 Salford City v Swindon Town
21 Boreham Wood v Burton Albion
22 Grimsby Town v Weston Super Mare
23 Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
24 Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
25 MK Dons v Oxford United
26 Cheltenham Town v Leicester City
27 Cambridge United v Birmingham City
28 Bristol City v Watford
29 Stoke City v Coventry City
30 Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
31 Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
32 Sheffield United v Mansfield Town
