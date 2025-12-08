FA Cup draw: Enzo Maresca's Chelsea discover third round opponents

Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the FA Cup third round next month.

Following Monday's draw, Chelsea will face Charlton Athletic away from home in the third round at the beginning of January.

Enzo Maresca's side will be keen to better their 2024/25 finish after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round last season.

Ties are scheduled to take place around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026, which will see Chelsea face Charlton in between their Premier League clashes against Fulham and Brentford.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

In full: Confirmed FA Cup third round ties

1 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

2 Doncaster Rovers v Southampton

3 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

4 Port Vale v Fleetwood Town

5 Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

6 Ipswich Town v Blackpool

7 Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

8 Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

9 Manchester City v Exeter City

10 West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers

11 Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

12 Fulham v Middlesbrough

13 Everton v Sunderland

14 Liverpool v Barnsley

15 Burnley v Millwall

16 Norwich City v Walsall

17 Portsmouth v Arsenal

18 Derby County v Leeds United

19 Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

20 Salford City v Swindon Town

21 Boreham Wood v Burton Albion

22 Grimsby Town v Weston Super Mare

23 Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

24 Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

25 MK Dons v Oxford United

26 Cheltenham Town v Leicester City

27 Cambridge United v Birmingham City

28 Bristol City v Watford

29 Stoke City v Coventry City

30 Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

31 Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

32 Sheffield United v Mansfield Town