FA Cup draw: Liam Rosenior's Chelsea discover quarter-final opponents

Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month.

Liam Rosenior's side have been rewarded with a quarter-final tie against Port Vale at home after progressing past Championship side Wrexham in a thrilling affair in North Wales.

After going behind twice on Saturday evening, Chelsea ensured there was no upset as they claimed back-to-back wins in all competitions, courtesy of an own goal and strikes from Josh Acheampong, Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro.

"That was every reason why the FA Cup is what it is," reflected Rosenior post-match. "Wrexham were magnificent in their energy and how brave they were with their press and how they played.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We had to be at a high level. We were pushed all the way by a very good team. We need to find a way to manage games better, but in these Cup ties you can feel the emotion of the game. They’re very difficult games to play in."

With games coming thick and fast for Chelsea in the final months of the season, they will face Port Vale with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

After knocking out Sunderland, Port Vale have been handed a huge tie at Stamford Bridge.

Man City face Liverpool in the big clash of the ties, with Arsenal travelling to Southampton.

Ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th April 2026.

In full: Confirmed FA Cup quarter-final ties

Southampton vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Port Vale

Manchester City vs Liverpool

West Ham or Brentford vs Leeds United