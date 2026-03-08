FA Cup quarter-final draw: Who Chelsea can face, ball number & how to watch

Chelsea will soon discover who they will face in the FA Cup quarter-finals after knocking out Wrexham in the fifth round.

Liam Rosenior's side progressed past another Championship side, this time with a 4-2 win over Wrexham after extra-time on Saturday evening in North Wales.

The Blues were made to work for their quarter-final place after both Sam Smith and Callum Doyle gave the home side the lead twice.

Chelsea's goals came through an own goal, Josh Acheampong, Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro, which ensured they progressed and another magical night wasn't etched into Wrexham's history.

Joao Pedro celebrates scoring Chelsea's fourth goal against Wrexham in the FA Cup. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have been joined in the quarters by Arsenal and Manchester City following their respective victories over Mansfield Town and Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Sunderland were knocked out by League One side Port Vale in the biggest shock of the fifth round ties.

West London neighbours Fulham were beaten by Southampton, who also booked their quarter-final spot. Liverpool joined them after Arne Slot's side beat Wolves.

Now Chelsea await their fate as their quest for Wembley edges ever closer. One more win will see them book a semi-final place. But who stands in their way?

Here are all of the details you need ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

When will the FA Cup quarter-final draw take place?

The draw will take place on Monday 9th March 2026 from approximately 7.05pm (UK).

How can I watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

In the United Kingdom, you can watch the draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

What is Chelsea's ball number for the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

Chelsea are ball number 7.

Who are Chelsea's potential opponents in the FA Cup quarter-finals?

1. Southampton

2. Port Vale

3. Manchester City

4. Leeds United or Norwich City

5. Arsenal

6. Liverpool

7. Chelsea

8. West Ham United or Brentford

When will FA Cup quarter-final ties take place?

Ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 4th April 2026.