FA Cup third round draw: How to watch, Chelsea's ball number & potential opponents
Enzo Maresca and Chelsea will begin their 2024/25 FA Cup campaign in January and they will soon learn who they will face in the third round.
Chelsea reached the semi-finals last season but failed to reach the final after narrowly losing 1-0 to Manchester City at Wembley.
Their last FA Cup triumph was back in May 2018 when they beat Manchester United 1-0 courtesy of an Eden Hazard penalty, which marked the end of Antonio Conte's tenure at Stamford Bridge.
Now the Blues go again in the FA Cup and Maresca will eye this competition as another chance of silverware and to share out the minutes across the squad, just like the Italian is doing in the Premier League and Conference League following their Carabao Cup exit.
Here are all of the details you need ahead of the FA Cup third round draw.
When will the FA Cup third round draw take place?
The draw will take place on Monday 2nd December 2024 from 7pm UK.
How can I watch the FA Cup third round draw?
In the United Kingdom, you can watch the draw live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, as well as the official Emirates FA Cup social media channels.
What is Chelsea's ball number for the FA Cup third round draw?
Chelsea are ball number 10.
Who are Chelsea's potential opponents in the FA Cup third round?
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City
46. Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City
48. Leyton Orient
49. Bristol Rovers
50. AFC Wimbledon or Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley
52. Lincoln City
53. Burton Albion or Tamworth
54. Blackpool or Birmingham City
55. Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United
57. Stockport County
58. Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe
60. Solihull Moors or Bromley
61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading or Harborough Town
63. Harrogate Town
64. Wigan Athletic
When will FA Cup third round draw ties take place?
Ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 11th January 2025.