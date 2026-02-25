FA release Marc Cucurella statement as Chelsea hit with hefty fine for West Ham incident

The FA have charged both Chelsea and West Ham for the incident during the Premier League fixture on January 31, involving Marc Cucurella, Adama Traore, Joao Pedro, and several others.

Chelsea secured a 3-2 comeback over West Ham, after being 2-0 down in the match, at Stamford Bridge last month.

It was a dramatic win for the hosts, who bagged a win thanks to Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time goal.

However, in the closing stages of the game, a mass brawl erupted, which started after West Ham winger Traore threw Chelsea defender Cucurella to the ground.

It incited a reaction from Blues teammate Joao Pedro, before several other players became involved.

IMAGO / IPS

Following a lengthy VAR check, referee Anthony Taylor showed West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo a red card for grabbing Joao Pedro by the neck.

Both clubs have since admitted to breaching the FA Rule E20.1, which states clubs must ensure their players, staff, and representatives do not behave in a way which is "improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative".

"It was alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute," the official statement from the FA reads.

"It was also alleged that West Ham United FC failed to ensure its players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at this time."

Surprisingly, despite Chelsea not being charged for violence, unlike West Ham, they have been fined a larger sum.

Chelsea have been fined £325,000, while West Ham have received a £300,000 penalty.

Marc Cucurella got to clear the air with Adama Traore on Spanish TV after their incident last week 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gJHshwoOVQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 6, 2026

In its written reasons, the FA mentioned: "It was not accepted that Mr Cucurella was wholly without fault.

"He was aware of his actions after conceding the corner kick and returning to his feet.

"He sought to invite a reaction from Mr Traore.

"That is not to justify Mr Traore’s disproportionate reaction from which the mass confrontation ensued."

The FA also claimed that three Chelsea players sought to "incite the crowd during and towards the end of the incident".

Unfortunately for Chelsea, this was their sixth breach of rule E20 in recent years, including the recent plastic bottle-throwing incident during the match against Aston Villa, which resulted in a £150,000 fine.

In comparison, this is West Ham's fourth breach of rule E20 during the same period.