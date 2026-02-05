'Fantastic impression on me' - Rosenior names one of Chelsea's most consistent performers

Liam Rosenior has been really impressed by what he has seen from Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, whom he described as one of the team's "brightest spots".

As Levi Colwill is sidelined with a long-term injury and Wesley Fofana has mostly been limited to one match a week, Chelsea have mostly relied on Chalobah as their primary centre-back this season.

This applies to both under Enzo Maresca and now Rosenior.

Chelsea have been quite active in the market for centre-backs in the last few years, having brought in highly-rated young talents such as Aaron Anselmino, who is on loan at Strasbourg, and Mamadou Sarr.

At 26, Chalobah is already among the older players in the squad, and there remain questions over his capability to be a long-term first-choice centre-back for Chelsea.

According to Rosenior, he has been nothing but pleased with what he has seen from the versatile defender so far, and to him, it is all that matters.

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

"Trevoh, the way he's playing, I said to the players I will gauge everything, not based on what's happened before me but what I see now," Rosenior said on Thursday when asked if he saw Chalobah as a long-term partner for Levi Colwill.

"I'll only speak on what I'm seeing now.

"Trevoh has been one of our brightest spots in terms of his performances, in terms of what he understands.

"What we want, not just on the pitch or tactically, in terms of the culture, in terms of what he gives the group.

"He loves this club. He understands what it takes to win, and he's made a fantastic impression on me and my staff so far."

Like most Chelsea academy graduates, Chalobah often suffers from the lack of lucrative price tags on his name, which often makes him get overlooked.

Chelsea have kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League this season, and there are only two defenders involved in each of them: Marc Cucurella and Chalobah.

This puts these two among joint-second in this area, with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes the only defender involved in more clean sheets in the league (10).

Additionally, Chalobah's versatility makes him such an asset to the team, which is one of the big reasons he has been so reliable to many Chelsea head coaches in the last few years.